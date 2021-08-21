15th anniversary Films at the Gate Festival

The festival highlights stories and work of Asian immigrant and Asian American filmmakers and artists

Join ACDC and the Chinatown community for the 15th Anniversary of our Films at the Gate Festival! As usual, the festival is free and open to community members of all ages and backgrounds. The event will be held August 27-29, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on each day.

The schedule of films is below:

FRIDAY

Be Water (2020; 1h 45min; in English) In this documentary about Bruce Lee’s career, Be Water explores questions of identity and representation through rare archive, intimate interviews, and Lee’s writings. Thank you to ESPN for providing Films at the Gate a free screening license! Rated TV-G.

SATURDAY

Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019; 1h 47min; in Cantonese with English and Chinese subtitles) Donnie Yen returns as the renowned Kung Fu master who travels to the U.S. where his student has upset the local martial arts community by opening a Wing Chun school. Rated PG-13 for mild violence.

SUNDAY – Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy (2018; 1h 47min; in Mandarin with English and Chinese subtitles) With a star-studded cast including Michelle Yeoh and Dave Bautista, Max Zhang stars as Cheung Tin Chi, who tries a low profile after his defeat by Ip Man. Despite his efforts, our protagonist gets into trouble after getting in a fight with a powerful figure. Rated PG-13 for mild violence and language.

See here for more information on the event.