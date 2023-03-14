4 Ways Corporate Housing Makes Sense for Your Company

Business operates at locations around the world. If your company wants to expand, your sales team will have to travel and spend time with new customers. If your company has landed a big project out of town, your staff must be accommodated. A short-term corporate rental can be the perfect housing solution when staying out of town.

While many traveling business people choose to stay in a hotel for short periods, corporate housing is convenient and comfortable if your staff is facing an extended out-of-town stay. Most often located in condos or apartment buildings, corporate housing includes everything you need for an extended stay, without the cost.

Spending a month in a hotel can be expensive. With firms like Blu Corporate Housing, you can save a bundle on rental costs. Your employees will appreciate the investment in their comfort and convenience when they are on the road. Let’s take a closer look at a few of the ways that corporate housing makes sense for your company.

Flexible Leasing Terms

Most corporate leasing companies offer very flexible rental terms. There is usually a one-month minimum lease term, and packages extend over several months or even a year. It does not matter if you want to buy for one month or one year; you will not be locked into a contract. There is no contract to sign; you can pay month-to-month and leave whenever your employer tells you to. This means that if you have an employee onsite for a project that will be extended or delayed, you can simply extend your rental contract.

Affordable Rates

Corporate housing is a great alternative for remote workers. For example, there are thousands of traveling nurses around the country that need new accommodations in a new place every few months. The option for short-term furnished housing can save a bundle on rental costs. The average comparable corporate suite is 30% cheaper than staying in a hotel.

Reduce Expense Account Spending

When your employees travel and stay in a hotel, many other expenses must be considered. Expense reports will include details like expensive restaurant meals when your staff is in a hotel. With fully furnished corporate housing, units are completely outfitted with the same amenities as a normal home.

Dishes, appliances, and all necessary furnishings help employees to feel more settled and comfortable when they are out of town. A fully outfitted kitchen allows guests to buy groceries and cook their own meals, saving money on eating expenses.

Comfort and Convenience

If you have staff members ready for a long-term assignment, you need to consider their comfort and level of convenience. Corporate housing is more like a home for your workers, making them feel more comfortable. For those that travel back and forth, corporate housing makes it possible to leave most things behind and travel light.

If your company is expanding to the point where regular business travel becomes necessary, consider these benefits of corporate housing for your company.