617 DAY + SUNSHINE + MORE

ONCE announces comeback, first with outdoor show series

First of all, props to WERS for continuing to hold down 617 Day with such outstanding guests. Here’s the info for this time around:

88.9 WERS, New England’s first and oldest non-commercial radio station is throwing their third annual 617 Day celebration on Thursday, June 17th 2021. Morning Show host, George Knight, and Afternoon Show host, Phil Jones, will be joined by more than a dozen local artists sitting in as guest DJs throughout the day to highlight their favorite songs by fellow local artists.

Guest DJs include local mainstays Buffalo Tom, Will Dailey, and Dispatch; recent breakouts Air Traffic Controller, Anjimile, and Pronoun; and rising stars Kaiti Jones, Slothrust, and Future Teens. We will also be proud to feature the musical choices of Emerson College Alum, Eric Hutchinson. Same as they have for more than 70 years, WERS is proud to continue supporting local artists who are the heart and soul of our community.

For a full line-up of Guest DJs as well as additional information about 617 Day, please visit WERS.org. Share #617Day on Twitter and Instagram using @WERS889, and on Facebook at facebook.com/wers889fm.

Things are happening, the sun is shining (on most days at least), and the dark days of the pandemic are turning somewhat brighter, at least on the music front. From shows, to summer singles like “My Life in the Sunshine,” a fresh new twist on the Roy Ayers classic “Everybody Loves the Sunshine” by Lisa Bello and Edo.G and produced by Dow Brain. The single officially drops on the first day of summer, and we suspect you will be grooving to it through fall and long after. And speaking of Boston rap icon Edo.G, his new album with Insight is perfection on a platter waiting for you to dive in.

And while we’re celebrating outstanding releases, it’s critical to recognize the moves that SuperSmashBroz are making across the planet. Building on momentum from their 2020 album Black Soap, they recently released Black Soap Reloaded with “six new tracks on top of the previous 11 tracks released last year,” including “new lead singles such as ‘Sweet Body’ with Buju and Moliy and ‘Bad Boy Riddim’ with David Meli. “Continuing with the theme of highlighting artists from all over the world and the African Diaspora,” the duo also brought on Tessellated, Sam Opoku, and others to complete the guest list.

And of course you’ll want to get out in the world to see and hear music in person. Lucky for you, more venues are announcing plans, booking artists, even selling tickets. The latest from our friends at ONCE in Somerville:

After a long year of virtual concerts, ONCE Somerville is excited to announce a “soft” return to live productions followed by a TBA line up of in-person shows.

“We’re so keen to tell you all about the great projects we are working on. We are chomping at the bit…. I can’t wait!” said JJ Gonson, proprietrix of ONCE. “We are ready to rock; we are ready to be back; it is going to be a fantastic summer.”

Musicians are excited to start performing and ONCE is excited to book them. ONCE has already begun to reach out to artists who they have worked with in the past and has put up a submission form for performers and bands who would like to submit ideas for upcoming shows.

“There will be a summer series of outdoor shows produced by the ONCE family in a new site starting in July 2021,” according to ONCE management. There’s a lot worth checking out, and we’re already eyeing the Counter Intuitive Records Summer Party (July 16), NICE, a fest (July 24), and two shows with Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys on July 31.

And while we will have to wait until 2022 for all Pride events to be held in person again, 2021 has brought great events as well as inspired much art and collaboration. One young artist we’re paying attention to is Maya Wagner, an electronic production design major at Berklee. On June 25, Wagner and co-producer HILLOC will drop Closeted, a four-track EP telling “the story of Maya’a romantic experiences as a queer young adult.” Check for it at mayawagnermusic.com.