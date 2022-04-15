ABILITIES DANCE PRESENTS WORLD PREMIERE OF “INTERSECTIONS”

Celebrates local and national BIPOC and disabled artists

“Intersections” is an inclusive dance recital with an all-new musical score, and it will be showcasing the talents of diverse performers on April 22-23, at the Multicultural Arts Center in East Cambridge. Disabled and nondisabled artists will “infuse their artistry into this innovative ballet,” says a press release, and the work has been created by an all BIPOC creative team. The live score, composed by Director of Music Andrew Choe will be performed live by the New England Film Orchestra. According to the release, “The movement and music take into consideration the various identities of the dancers, meticulously crafted to accentuate the movements of all dancers of diverse identities within and outside of the disability community. This inclusive show redefines antiquated views around dance, showcasing the talents of a diverse, passionate company of performers.”

Abilities Dance Founder, Executive and Artistic Director, and Choreographer of “Intersections” Ellice Patterson said,

“Art has always influenced culture and various social justice movements. Through creating a ballet meant to include all through a disability justice lens, we hope this can influence our community to support intersectional disability justice and dismantle the various inequities we face.”

Early bird tickets are $25, this ends April 8th and general admission is $35. Unlimited free tickets to anyone who needs so that finances aren’t a barrier to see the work. Tickets may be

purchased here.