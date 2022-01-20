AG MAURA HEALEY ANNOUNCES RUN FOR GOVERNOR OF MA

Her campaign will emphasize bridging communities and building a stronger economy

Attorney General Maura Healey launched her campaign for governor of Massachusetts on Jan. 20. She intends to bring people together and create an economy “in which everyone can thrive.” Healey stated in a video that she released that MA communities have been resilient during the pandemic and highlighted “the importance of working in partnership with the people most deeply impacted by the public health crisis and economic inequality.” Having grown up as one of five siblings, all raised by a single mother, she emphasized that she has learned the values of empathy, teamwork, and community. She has served two terms as state attorney general.

“I’ve stood with you as the People’s Lawyer, and now I’m running to be your Governor,” Healey said in the video. “To bring us together and come back stronger than ever.”

Issues that are important to Healey include “getting our economy back on track, making child care more affordable, modernizing our schools so every child learns in a safe and sustainable environment, and addressing the climate crisis.”

“And because too many have waited too long, together we’ll bring justice and equality to everyone,” Healey said.

In 2014, Healey ran as a first-time candidate, and she has served as the country’s first openly gay attorney general. In this position, she has focused on “safeguarding civil rights, holding bad actors accountable, and building community.” Before becoming attorney general, Healey was a civil rights attorney and challenged the Defense of Marriage Act, as well as big banks.