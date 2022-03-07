AG MAURA HEALEY CO-LEADS INVESTIGATION INTO TIKTOK

Healey is concerned about the safety and well being of children

Attorney General Maura Healey launched a nation wide investigation “into whether TikTok is designing, operating, and promoting its social media platform to children, teens, and young adults in a manner that causes or exacerbates physical and mental health harms.” Leaders nation wide “are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk.”

“As children and teens already grapple with issues of anxiety, social pressure, and depression, we cannot allow social media to further harm their physical health and mental wellbeing,” said Healey. “State attorneys general have an imperative to protect young people and seek more information about how companies like TikTok are influencing their daily lives.”

The investigation will be looking into harms the usage of TikTok can result in in young people and what the company knows about these harms. According to a media release, “the investigation focuses, among other things, on the methods and techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.”

Joining Healey will be a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.