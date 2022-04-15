AG MAURA HEALEY SPEAKS OUT ON ABORTION BANS

Addresses anti-choice policies in Florida

On April 14, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed what NARAL Pro-Choice America called “an extreme and unconstitutional ban” on abortion after 15 weeks. Florida became the third state to enact a 15 week ban on abortion ever since the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which is a case about Mississippi’s abortion ban that directly challenged Roe v. Wade.

Attorney General Maura Healey tweeted about abortion bans and linked to an article about what happened in Florida on April 14. She wrote:

“It’s no coincidence that the states imposing abortion bans and going after LGBTQ+ youth are also the states that have been restricting the right to vote. These aren’t red states – they’re voter suppression states.“

Following up on this tweet, Healey elaborated on her position with a statement:

“Abortion bans like the one signed into law in Florida on Thursday are dangerous. They put the health and wellbeing of patients at risk by denying them critical, time-sensitive care. But Massachusetts residents should know that their rights are protected by the ROE Act. They can count on me to be a Governor who protects access to safe and legal abortion and breaks down systemic barriers to these services for all.”

NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju released a statement about the abortion bans arising in the country, as well:

“Today, Florida became the third state—after Arizona and Kentucky—to enact a 15-week ban modeled after Mississippi’s unconstitutional 15-week ban currently being challenged at the U.S. Supreme Court. This is a shameless step towards what could be a terrifying new future for reproductive freedom in the country. Anti-choice politicians across the United States, emboldened by the Supreme Court’s anti-choice supermajority, are clamoring at the opportunity to enact abortion bans like Mississippi’s. No matter what kind of ban, let’s be clear: They are all meant to take away people’s freedom to make their own decisions about pregnancy and parenthood and impose one-size-fits-all restrictions.”