ALL IS CALM, ALL IS BRIGHT: THE YEAR’S BEST AND BRIGHTEST IN SKINCARE AND SELF-CARE GOODIES

FOR THE GENTS

MALIN+GOETZ Face Essentials Kit ($92)

One of the sexiest and sleekest skincare brands on the market, MALIN+GOETZ delivers on its promise to uncomplicate your skincare regimen. And when it comes to men and their skincare, uncomplicated is key.

Manscaped Performance Package ($119.99)

Containing the brand’s industry-best Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer and a pair of boxer briefs that rival Calvin Klein in comfort, this is one package worth gifting. What’s more, it includes a ball toner and ball deodorant (yes, really) that smell, well, unbelieva-ball.

Jawzrsize ($50 and up)

The fact that you’ve probably never heard of fitness for the jawline before is part of what makes this a good gift; the fact that it actually works is what makes it a great one. These (literally) bite-size products can redefine the jawline almost effortlessly in only a few minutes a day.

Acqua Di Parma Colonia Futura Coffret Set ($170)

Most well-appointed men have one thing in common: Acqua Di Parma. This fresh and woody fragrance set, in a specially designed box by Chinese artist Oamul, is a universally good choice for men who have always appreciated the finer things in life.

THE BEST IN SETS

First Aid Beauty Skin Superstars ($49)

Since its founding in 2011, this Massachusetts-born skincare brand has won over beauty editors and skinfluencers alike with its gentle, effective, fairly priced products. This gift set, valued at $115, includes the brand’s must-have cleanser, exfoliating pads, oatmeal mask, and two moisturizers. Fab, indeed.

Tatcha Little Luxuries ($88)

Rooted in simple, time-tested traditions of Japanese skincare, Tatcha has emerged—and remained—as one of the more effective, coveted brands on the market. With more than a dozen gorgeous gift sets for all budgets and skin types, you can’t go wrong with Tatcha.

Peter Thomas Roth Made to Mask Kit ($58)

These Peter Thomas Roth masks are ubiquitous for a reason: they really work, and each one addresses a slew of common skin concerns. The best part about this kit is the value: $177 worth of masks for just $58. The other best part? Split up the masks inside and they become a $15 stocking stuffer. You’re welcome.

Neogen Probiotics Nutrition Edition ($120)

This exclusive gift set from one of the most trusted brands in Korean skincare delivers a triple whitening and wrinkle whammy with its super probiotics-infused Youth Repair mist, emulsion, and moisturizer. Well-formulated and chock full of A-list ingredients, this kit is lit.

POWERHOUSE PRODUCTS

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Body Products ($14-$80)

It would be an understatement to say that I have tried every combination of body scrubs, oils, and lotions under the sun. The undisputed winner? Kiehl’s flawless line of Crème de Corps body products. The star of the line is the beloved body lotion, which has been a bestseller for four decades and counting. Trust me on this one.

Lord Jones Acid Mantle Repair CBD Moisturizer ($75)

Spoiler alert: a lot of CBD skincare isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be. But Lord Jones is different—it isn’t considered the world’s finest CBD-infused skincare brand for nothing. While the tinctures and gumdrops are adored, it is this moisturizer that has me shouting from the rooftops. Each jar contains 250mg of CBD—which has serious benefits for the skin—and it’s suitable for all skin types. Don’t sleep on this one.

PSA Skin ($28-$38)

This fun offshoot of cult luxury brand Allies of Skin prides itself on a few things, chief among them that skincare should be purposeful, inclusive, effective, enjoyable, and affordable. Mission accomplished. The entire line is a results-driven breath of fresh air, suitable for both newbies and long-haul skincare snobs. Better yet, the entire line is 25% off for the holidays.

TECH THE HALLS

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro ($435)

Maskne? Wrinkles? Redness? Sun spots? Buh-bye. This FDA-cleared LED mask from New York dermatologist extraordinaire Dr. Dennis Gross treats of bevy of skin issues in only three minutes a day. I’ve treated my skin with at-home LED devices before, but this one is simply the best.

PMD Beauty Skincare Tools ($99-$299) (Photo 13)

Are cleansing brushes necessary? No. But does the PMD Beauty Clean Pro make my face glisten like the North Star on Christmas Night? Absolutely yes. Silicone bristles and SonicGlow technology make cleansing a treat, and there’s even a larger size ($159) made especially for the body. If you’re looking to give something extra special, the at-home microdermabrasion devices ($199-$299) will stave off a trip to the dermatologist office. Hallelujah.

THE ELITE

SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum ($165) (Photo 14)

There might be only two things that the skincare world agrees on: wear sunscreen, and invest in this SkinCeuticals gamechanger. Dermatologists, skinflueners, and beauty editors alike swear by this gold standard vitamin C serum. There is simply nothing else like it, and for the serious beauty devotee on your list, CE marks the spot.

ZIIP Nanocurrent Device ($495) (Photo 15)

You may have heard about microcurrent for the skin, but have you heard about nanocurrent? ZIIP’s groundbreaking device uses both to revitalize, lift, sculpt, and smooth the skin. The handheld device pairs with an app that guides you through nine different treatments that address everything from fine lines and puffy eyes to acne and hyperpigmentation. Who wouldn’t want that? More importantly, who wouldn’t want to gift that.

BYNACHT Skincare ($65-$320) (Photo 16)

This chic German skincare brand that marries science, sleep, and beauty makes the most intoxicating skincare products you probably haven’t heard of. Yet. Amazingly, BYNACHT products are engineered to reach their maximum efficacy at the peak of our skin’s overnight renewal rate. The star of the line is the Hypercharged Glass Skin Serum—made up of eight types of hyaluronic acid—that transforms the skin overnight. Carpe noctem to all, and to all a good night.

