ALL OF THE ROSE, NONE OF THE PRICK: CREAMS, BODY POLISH & MORE

Clarins Rose Radiance Cream ($129)

This thick, luxurious cream from Clarins provides an instant glow with real plumping action. Created for mature skin but effective for all types, four shades of mother-of-pearl blur imperfections, a vitamin C derivative targets dark spots, and organic Harungana extract combats wrinkles. All of this combined with an intoxicating floral scent makes this another slam-dunk moisturizer from Clarins.

clarins.com

African Botanics Rose Treatment Essence ($160)

I instantly fell for this beautiful hydrating concentrate from African Botanics, which does just about everything under the sun, from detoxifying cells and tightening pores to reducing redness and helping the skin retain moisture. It’s a powerhouse product with a light, luxurious scent.

africanbotanics.com

Diptyque Paris en Fleur Candle ($38-$74)

This candle could smell like nothing at all and would still be on this list due to its gorgeous jar. This limited-edition scent from the world’s most coveted brand of candles is only available through the end of the month, so snatch it up while you still can. Fresh chypre and rose petals are blended with patchouli, but the fragrance is resolutely rose and gorgeously fresh without smelling like straight-up perfume.

diptyqueparis.com

Bastide Rose Olivier Body Wash & Hand Cream ($12-$42)

Capturing the sophistication, craftsmanship, and sheer loveliness of Provence, the Rose Olivier line from Bastide is flawless in every sense of the word. The body wash is artisanally made in small batches, and the quickly absorbing hand cream is the only hand cream I’ve ever used that actually leaves no greasy residue. Rose is not typically a scent that leaves me weak in the knees, but Bastide’s rose products keep me coming back for a sniff all day long.

bastide.com

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Toner ($45)

Just a few drops morning and night will leave your skin effortlessly prepped and hydrated. I’ve never totally understood products that were said to soften skin, but after just three days, my skin felt softer than ever before. If the results alone weren’t enough of a reason to purchase this, the real rose petals floating in the toner make this the most Instagrammable toner of all. Toners never really impress me, but this is one I’ll gladly purchase over and over.

fresh.com

Christophe Robin Volumizing Line With Rose Extracts ($38-$43)

Honestly, volumizing hair products are one segment of hair care that I’ve never had much of an interest in, but this très chic line from French hair master Christophe Robin changed that. Not only are these products beautifully scented, but they actually work from the very first use. Whether you use them individually or all at once, my hair received instant shine and volume. A tiny dab goes a long way, so this liquid gold will last a lot longer than you think.

christopherobin.com

Herbivore Coco Rose Body Polish ($36)

At this point, the jar is as iconic as skincare receptacles get, and lightly scented with coconut and rose, this body polish delivers, leaving skin both smooth and hydrated after the first use. You’ll be amazed at how tempted you are to skip the lotion after rubbing this all over in the shower.

herbivorebotanicals.com

African Botanics Fleur de Rose Cream Cleanser ($100)

This has to be one of the most exquisite cleansers I’ve ever used. This lightly scented, flawlessly formulated wonder is gentle and reparative, making it the ideal cleanser for the harsh winter months. Salicylic and lactic acids gently exfoliate, Rosa centifolia calms redness, dragon’s blood resin extract protects cells, and a unique complex filled with things like arnica, calendula, niacinamide, and African bush plants have antimicrobial, astringent, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. It takes a lot to recommend a $100 cleanser with a straight face, but you’ll be amazed by what this mighty cleanser can do.

africanbotanics.com

Fresh Rose Face Mask ($25-$62)

Real rose petals in a soothing, hydrating gel make this one skin-care ritual I actually look forward to. Lightly scented with rose and the brand’s signature cucumber scent, I leave this mask in the refrigerator and slather it on after shaving, providing instant soothing and calming. Aloe gel also makes it a savior in the summertime after too much time in the sun.

fresh.com

Tula Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm ($30)

One swipe under each eye is all you need to see the immediate effects of this probiotic and superfood-infused eye balm. Caffeine, aloe, blueberry, hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil, and rosewater work to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. It cools instantly on contact, and you can apply it throughout the day whenever you need a refreshing pick-me-up.

tula.com

MDNA Skin The Rose Mist ($90)

There are a lot of facial sprays out there, and I don’t find that very many of them actually do anything. But this luxe mist from the Queen of Pop provides instant hydration that you can see and feel. Powered by Madonna’s Holy Water (Montecatini thermal water), this delicately scented spray calms, softens, enhances radiance, and instantly hydrates. It’s a great midflight skin savior.

mdnaskin.us

Votary Rose Geranium and Apricot Cleansing Oil ($72)

If you haven’t discovered the wonders of Votary’s indispensable cleansing oils, it’s time. There’s no better way to take off the day and prepare your skin for a restful sleep than with this cult cleansing oil. Apricot oil nourishes and hydrates while rose geranium oil brightens and removes dead skin cells. Using a hot towel to remove the oil from your face is a nighttime ritual you won’t be able to quit.

votary.co.uk