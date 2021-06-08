Dig Bos

ALL PROCEEDS FROM HOLISTIC “DO DROPS” EDIBLES DONATED TO LGBTQ+ ORGS

The company will also highlight LGBTQ+ employees and their stories on its internal channels all month

We know, there are absolutely countless Pride-related happenings of the philanthropic sort, some of which are far more generous and/or unique than others. 

Of those on our radar, the way that Holistic Industries (which, in Mass, operates as Liberty Cannabis out of Union Square, Somerville) chose to recognize LGBTQ+ Pride this month stood out. They “created a limited edition line of one of its best selling brands, DO Drops,” their “low-dose, approachable edible,” that will be “available only in Massachusetts and named Flavors of Pride.” Furthermore, “100% of proceeds from the rainbow, assorted flavored DO Drops sold in June will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations,” including:

  • The Transgender Law Center, the largest national trans-led organization advocating for a world so that all people can live safely, authentically, and free from discrimination regardless of their gender identity or expression.

  • Vote with Pride (HeadCount), a non-partisan organization that uses the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy.

  • Summer of Drag | SADBrunch, a series of driveway drag show brunches that will be ongoing throughout the summer.

“Holistic believes in empowering all groups regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation, and forms long-term partnerships for sustainable impact as part of the company’s core values,” the company wrote in a media release. 

All month, Holistic will highlight its LGBTQ+ employees and their stories on its internal channels in a series called “Voices of Pride.”

