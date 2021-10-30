ALTARES DE DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS AT NEW ART CENTER

The festivities will be hosted at the art education space in Newton

Still looking for something fun to do this Halloween? New Art Center in Newton is hosting an “Altares de Día de los Muertos” on Oct. 31. The event will include an altar and paper cut making activity. It will go on from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and there will be a special Son Jarocho Music & Day of Dead Celebration starting at 3:00 PM.

“Students of all ages are encouraged to participate in the art of making traditional Mexican altar pieces expressing gratitude to loved ones no longer with us,” reads New Art Center’s site. “From paper cutting to piñata making, everyone is encouraged to take part in this three-day celebration being supervised by Zaira Meneses [a Mexican musician and recipient of the 2018 Boston Foundation Award] and Friends.”

Full Schedule of Activities:

11:00 AM – Doors Open

11:00 AM – Altar Viewing and Art Making Activities until 2:00 pm

2:00 PM – Piñata Breaking

3:00 PM – Son Joracho Concert until 4:00 pm

3:15 PM – Last Entry

For directions: