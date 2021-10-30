Dig Bos

ALTARES DE DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS AT NEW ART CENTER

The festivities will be hosted at the art education space in Newton

Still looking for something fun to do this Halloween?  New Art Center in Newton is hosting an “Altares de Día de los Muertos” on Oct. 31.  The event will include an altar and paper cut making activity.  It will go on from  11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and there will be a special Son Jarocho Music & Day of Dead Celebration starting at 3:00 PM.

“Students of all ages are encouraged to participate in the art of making traditional Mexican altar pieces expressing gratitude to loved ones no longer with us,” reads New Art Center’s site. “From paper cutting to piñata making, everyone is encouraged to take part in this three-day celebration being supervised by Zaira Meneses [a Mexican musician and recipient of the 2018 Boston Foundation Award] and Friends.”

Full Schedule of Activities:

11:00 AM – Doors Open
11:00 AM – Altar Viewing and Art Making Activities until 2:00 pm
2:00 PM – Piñata Breaking
3:00 PM – Son Joracho Concert until 4:00 pm
3:15 PM – Last Entry
For directions:
New Art Center
61 Washington Park
Newton, MA 02460

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently serves as the assistant director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. In the past she has written for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, Scout Magazine, Boston Magazine, and WBUR.

