ANNOUNCEMENT: EVENT SCHEDULE FOR UPCOMING KEROUAC CENTENNIAL

“To mark the centennial birthday anniversary of world-renowned “Beat Generation” pioneer, novelist, writer, poet and artist Jack Kerouac,” the team at the Kerouac estate and Kerouac @ 100 Committee inform us, they’ve planned an “array of events and happenings” to take place over several months in his hometown of Lowell, “starting in his birth month of March.”

“March 12th, 2022 will be the 100th anniversary of the birth of Lowell, Massachusetts’ favorite native son, Jack Kerouac, and folks the world over are weighing in on the enduring legacy of his work,” states Jim Sampas, Literary Executor of the Estate of Jack Kerouac.

“The celebration of his centennial this March in his hometown will include important artifacts, such as an exhibit of the original ‘On the Road’ scroll manuscript, and for the first time ever in one place, all the photographs of Kerouac taken by one of his dearest friends, Allen Ginsberg. There will be readings, film screenings, and musical performances, all paying tribute to one of the most important authors of our time, and the versatility and openness of Kerouac’s work.”

Kerouac has been praised and cited as an influence for several of the most well-known public figures in music, entertainment, literature, fashion, and politics ranging from President Barack Obama to David Bowie to Francis Ford Coppola to Hunter S. Thompson and many more. Kerouac was recently the inspiration for DIOR HOMME creative director Kim Jones’ 2022 fall show with a collection that nodded to the Beat Generation style and featured an 80-meter-long facsimile of Kerouac’s generation-defining literary classic ‘On The Road.’

The upcoming festivities will feature the return of a portion of the original 120-foot-long ‘On The Road’ scroll–which Time Magazine included as one of the best novels of the last 100 years—on loan from The Jim Irsay Collection as part of the exhibit ‘Visions of Kerouac’ which will be free to the public on Friday, March 18 at the Lowell National Historical Park’s Boott Cotton Mills Gallery. Further details are included below.

“The ‘On the Road’ scroll manuscript is one of the most important and fascinating manuscripts in American literary history,” proclaims Michael Millner (Director, UMass Lowell Kerouac Center). “American literature and American culture more broadly were never the same after ‘On the Road,’ and this is rare opportunity to experience the manuscript–and it is certainly an experience.”

JACK KEROUAC CENTENNIAL BIRTHDAY EVENT SCHEDULE

FREE ADMISSION FOR ALL EVENTS

MARCH 4 – MAY 1: “Reflections from the Road” Art Exhibit

Arts League of Lowell Gallery – 307 Market St. (Lowell), All Ages

An art exhibit featuring regional artists who create works of art inspired by specific passages of Kerouac’s writing. Held in Greenwald Gallery, paintings by Judith Bessette, photography by Paul Bessette.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11: “Kerouac Night of 100 Poems: Blues & Haikus”

Pollard Memorial Library – Ground Floor Meeting Room Lowell

6:00-9:00 PM, All Ages

Join us on the eve of Kerouac’s 100th birthday as we read aloud 100 of his musical blues choruses and American haiku poems. Light refreshments and musical accompaniment. For further info and reader signup, please visit LowellLibrary.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12: JACK KEROUAC CENTENNIAL BIRTHDAY

“Kerouac Sites of Lowell Tour”: Guided bus tour of the Jack Kerouac sites of Lowell. 1:00-3:00 PM

“Kerouac Biographers Panel”: Featuring Dennis McNally and Holly George Warren, moderated by Todd Tietchen. Academic Arts Center – 240 Central St. (Lowell) -4:00 PM, All Ages

“Poetry Reading”: An evening of poetry with Anne Waldman, Scarlett Sabet and Paul Marion. Academic Arts Center – 240 Central St. (Lowell) – 7:00pm, All Ages

“Musical Event”: A night of music with Frank Morey and Willie Loco Alexander. Warp And Weft – 197 Market St (Lowell) – 9:00 PM (directly following Poetry Reading), 21+ event

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

“Kerouac Sites of Nashua Tour”: Guided bus tour of the Jack Kerouac sites of Nashua, NH.

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, starts & ends in Lowell

“Jack Kerouac’s Road – A Franco-American Odyssey” film screening

Luna Theater at Mill No. 5 – 520 Jackson St., Lowell

2:00 PM

Part documentary, part drama, this 1987 Canadian Film Board production weaves reenactments, archival film and photographs, and interviews with French-Canadian and American writers and artists of the 80’s (including Allen Ginsberg and Lawrence Ferlinghetti) to paint a portrait of Lowell’s thoroughly Franco-American novelist and poet.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15: “Tribute to Jack Kerouac: 100 Years, Still Alive”

Virtual Panel, 6:00 PM (ET)

A virtual bilingual panel on Jack Kerouac moderated by cultural journalist Tanya Beaumont (Radio-Canada) with panelists Herménégilde Chiasson (director of the film ‘Le grand Jack,’ based in New Brunswick), Susan Pinette (Director of Franco-American Studies at Canadian-American Center & Professor of Modern Languages at University of Maine, based in USA), Jean-Christophe Cloutier (Author La Vie est d’hommage and Associate Professor of English and Comparative Literature at University of Pennsylvania, based in USA)

FRIDAY, MARCH 18 – Week of APRIL 25: “Visions of Kerouac” Special Exhibit

Lowell National Historical Park – Boott Cotton Mills Gallery – 115 John Street, Lowell, MA 01852

12:00 – 5:00 PM daily

This unique special exhibit will include the return of a portion of the original “On The Road” scroll. The scroll in its entirety stretches to 120 feet and is one of the most extraordinary and highly valued manuscripts in American literary history. It will be on loan from The Jim Irsay Collection. Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, has a renowned collection which includes historic and iconic artifacts from rock music, American history and pop culture. The 24-foot portion will be available for viewing along with archival books, writings, personal objects, and photographs including never-before-seen images of Jack Kerouac taken by fellow Beat Generation pioneer Allen Ginsberg. There will also be a collection of photographs by John Suiter. More details on the exhibit location can be found here: www.nps.gov/lowe/planyourvisit/boott-cotton-mills-museum.htm

SATURDAY, MARCH 19: “An Evening with David Amram”

Luna Theater at Mill No. 5 – 520 Jackson St, Lowell (Time TBA)

Acclaimed composer and jazzman David Amram–now in his 92nd year–will reflect on his days with Kerouac as he recounts them in his book ‘Offbeat: Collaborating with Kerouac.’ He will also show the film ‘Pull My Daisy,’ in which David appears and Jack Kerouac narrates.

APRIL 8 & 9: “The Town And The City” Festival”

This two-day music and arts festival produced by Chris Porter will take place in various event spaces, bars, cafes and galleries throughout downtown Lowell, MA. The festival is named after Jack Kerouac’s earliest novel which was primarily set in this historic mill city. More info at www.thetownandthecityfestival.com

OCTOBER 6-10: “Lowell Celebrates Kerouac Festival”

Location & times TBD

The October Festival features tours of Kerouac’s Lowell places–including many sites described in his Lowell-based novels-panel discussions, reading, jazz and folk music, films, open mike events, as high poetry competition, book signings, and more. Kerouac fans and scholars from across the United States and around the world travel to Lowell for the festival. More info at www.lowellcelebrateskerouac.org