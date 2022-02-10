APPLICATION PORTAL OPEN FOR COMMISSION ON BLACK MEN AND BOYS

Former Councilor Tito Jackson, who filed the original ordinance for the Commission, and Mejia

On Feb. 9, City representatives launched an application portal for the City Council’s nominations to the Commission on Black Men and Boys. Councilors Julia Mejia and Brian Worrell, in addition to Council President Ed Flynn, initiated the process. According to a media release, “the Council will submit fourteen names to the Mayor’s Office, who will then choose seven to serve on the Commission.” The application will be made available at www.boston.gov/join-city- bostons-commission-black-men- and-boys. It will be open from Feb. 9-23.

“We have an obligation to ensure that our Commission on Black Men and Boys represents the many diverse lived experiences and world views so that this is truly a Commission for all Black Men and Boys,” said Mejia. “I want to again thank Council President Flynn and his office for their quick work in authorizing this process. I also want to thank Councilor Worrell and his team for playing a role in ensuring that the application process meets the moment. And of course, I want to show my appreciation and gratitude for Kerry Jordan for working to get our application up and running.”

“The Commission on Black Men and Boys will play a critical role in addressing inequities in our city,” said Flynn. “I want to thank Councilor Mejia for her work in creating this Commission, and Councilor Worrell for his partnership on this nomination process. I also want to thank our Central Staff for working with us to create the application, as well as to Mayor Wu and her administration for their efforts in setting up the Commission”

“As the first Black man to serve on the Boston City Council since my friend Tito Jackson, this commission has special meaning to me,” said Worrell. “I’m grateful for the leadership of Councilor Mejia, Mayor Janey and Mayor Wu who formalized the tireless work of so many who have advocated for the advancement of Black men in Boston. Through this open application process, we get to provide those who have found their government inaccessible a chance to shape our future.”