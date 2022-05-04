Area Sommelier Asks: “What If The Avengers Were Wines?”

“Maybe I am being Tony Stark and tinkering where I have no good reason to, but I just can’t help myself”

We recently learned that Krasi Meze + Wine in Back Bay has “the largest all Greek wine list in the entire country.” We hadn’t necessarily been seeking out that information, but there it is. Pretty impressive.

Furthermore, Sommelier and Wine Director Evan Turner, who “has grown the wine list to over 300 bottles since Krasi opened in February of 2019,” “hosts a series called Symposium Wednesdays inspired by the ancient Symposiums in Greece.” And yes, at least one of them is comic-book related.

Per the restaurant:

Symposium Wednesdays offer guests exclusive tastings, flights and by the glass pours of Greek wine. Treats, behind the scenes info, and laughter is always flowing. This is not a stiff and stuffy wine tasting. But it is a really unique opportunity to check out cool grapes like Limniona that date back to more than 3,000 years ago and were written about by Homer and Aristotle – and almost became extinct!

The upcoming lineup for May and June follows, along with some helpful notes from Turner …

MAY 11 – WINERY SPOTLIGHT: DOMAINE DE KALATHAS

Jerome Binda, the owner of Domaine de Kalathas is a wizard from Middle Earth. Or I am willing to bet a decent chunk of change that he is, as his wines are magical that’s for sure. Made on the island of Tinos, an island that also looks like it is in Middle Earth, with boulders that are twenty feet high and twenty feet long. The only grapes he uses are native to the island, organically grown, made naturally, and of course, with magic. This is the first time I have featured just one winery for Symposium and I think you will absolutely agree. If I may be so bold, they will cast a spell on you. BOOM! Dad Joke! Cheers!

MAY 25 – MARVEL SUPERHERO SPOTLIGHT. WHAT IF THE AVENGERS WERE WINES

Ok, bear with me. I have been letting my “wine mind” run a little wild lately and have been thinking about what characters in fiction would be if they were wines. The Avengers were just too good to pass up, so I had to do this. Maybe I am being Tony Stark and tinkering where I have no good reason to, but I just can’t help myself. So strap in, get ready to ride through a wine multiverse with your faithful sommelier. Excelsior!

JUNE 1 – CEPHALONIA: ISLAND OF CONTRASTS

Cephalonia might be the most schizophrenic wine location in all of Greece. The island has a myriad of native grape varieties, made into wine by a wildly diverse group of winemakers who seem to follow one of two paths: Either hyper-focused clean wine that show of bright fruit and laser-like minerality or natural wines that are so funky that George Clinton would be impressed by their groove. This will be a wild ride of contrasts so be prepared to have your mind warped a bit. Afterall, a little madness is a good thing.

JUNE 8 – NORTHEAST GREECE: ACTUALLY, THE WILD, WILD WEST

If you want to make wine in Greece and do whatever you bloody well please, go up to Northeast Greece. Between experimenting with ancient grapes and using terracotta amphorae, or deciding that emulating California is the thing, Northeast Greece is the place to be. No other region is as wide-ranging in styles of wine and winemaking. No other place has so many philosophies on what to put in a wine bottle than here. It is a magic carpet ride of flavor and nuance that must be tasted to be believed. Get your glass out, we are going on an adventure kids!

JUNE 29 – WHAT THE ACTUAL F%*@ IS NATURAL WINE?