ART AS ACTIVISM: A CONVERSATION WITH NELSON MAKAMO

“Art is one of the things that doesn’t choose the audience: the audience chooses it.”

Nelson Makamo is a Johannesburg based artist who is known for his charcoal and oil paintings, which “[redress] decades of images that have portrayed African children in destitute,” according to his website. He first received formal training at Artist Proof Studios in Johannesburg, and his career has spanned 16 years. Now, Makamo will be speaking about his work through the Harvard Center for African Studies, on Dec. 7, from 3:00-4:30 p.m. Only Harvard students will be able to attend in person, but the public is welcome to attend via Zoom and to participate in a Q&A session.

“Nelson’s work has always been about hope. Art can be enjoyed by everyone, and Makamo creates for every person that interacts with his work,” reads a statement about the event. “Makamo is inspired by the environment and community around him – and that includes the diversity beyond his home country, South Africa. His work resonates with people of diverse backgrounds as he looks for honesty in the reaction to his work and how it makes people feel without dictating how they should feel. While art can make a political statement in an aggressive way, Makamo brings out the non-aggressive activist voice within everyone.”

Virtual Registration: https://harvard.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YhER9XMwTL-U_5N1H0b8dg