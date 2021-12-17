ARTIST POP-UP MARKET FEATURES UNIQUE WORKS

Affordable and eclectic items will be available for sale, while a conversation will stimulate

The Boston Center for the Arts will be holding an Artist Pop-Up Market on Dec. 18, from 1-6 p.m. at the Mills Gallery. The event marks the end of Mithsuca Berry’s exhibition, The Sun Knows No Impostor, curated by Sienna Kwami. The market will feature works designed by Boston area artists. At 4 p.m., these creators, including Berry, will hold a conversation “about their ideas on new approaches to supporting a creative career in the age of ecommerce,” according to Boston Center for the Arts. Hot chocolate will be served.

Artists whose works will appear in the pop-up include Anukriti Kaushik, Hibi, Ivory Henry, Katiana Rodriguez, Rania Abdalla Kadafour, Sam Le Shave, Sumeya Ali, and Villada Michelle.

The Mills Gallery can be found at 551 Tremont Street, in Boston. Boston Center for the Arts originally opened in 1970, and it aims to “support[s] working artists to create, perform, and exhibit new works; develop[s] new audiences; and connect[s] the arts to community, according to their site. Its “physical residence” can be found in the historic South End neighborhood.