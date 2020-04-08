AUDIO: DRASTIC RISE IN UNEMPLOYMENT INCREASES DEMAND FOR FOOD AID

Mass layoffs cause hunger as charities face declining volunteer numbers due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Listen for the current state of food insecurity in Boston.

As rising unemployment heavily increases demand for their services, a shrinking number of emergency food network staff and volunteers has been practicing social distancing and taking extra health precautions due to COVID-19. While such measures are necessary, they add another challenge to the surge in the need for healthy food.

Regardless, both the Greater Boston Food Bank and their partner agencies are following the guidelines of the CDC, FEMA, and state and local health departments. According to Catherine Drennan, GBFB communications and public affairs director, the charity has hired additional cleaners to work in their food packaging and preparing warehouse.

In addition to food, the GBFB has been working to secure enough masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to provide not only to their staff and partner agencies, but also to the people in need of assistance.

If you are in Boston and need food and safety supplies at this time, go to gbfb.org, projectbread.org, or call 1-800-645-8333 for Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline (or in Boston call 311 for city services).

Click here to listen to this story on SoundCloud and check out the full transcript here.