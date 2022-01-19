B TOGETHER LAUNCHES, REQUIRING VACCINATION IN SOME INDOOR SPACES

The initiative applies to indoor restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms, and entertainment venues

Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Jan. 15 that the City would be implementing the B Together initiative, a mandate that asks that proof of vaccination be shown upon entry of certain indoor spaces. The goal is “to close the gap in vaccination rates, and to create safer indoor spaces for patrons and small business staff.” When an individual enters an establishment, such as an indoor dining space, fitness center, or entertainment facility, he or she can show a CDC vaccination card, a photo of the card, the B Together app, or any other app that verifies vaccination status.

“The best tool we have to end the ongoing COVID surge, reduce hospitalization rates, and save lives is for everyone to get vaccinated,” said Wu. “We are putting this measure in place to help safeguard our residents, our businesses, and our community. I thank our Main Streets organizations and community groups for sharing information and supporting our local vaccination clinics across the city.”

The mandate is also intended to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. The City has also been working with businesses on their implementation practices, and Wu recently visited some in Allston to respond to questions and talk about how the City might be able to help them financially, as they recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“The B Together initiative is an integral part of our multilayered plan to keep the people of Boston safe and healthy,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “Vaccines and boosters are our most important tools for slowing the spread of COVID-19 and preventing severe cases that result in hospitalization. It is imperative that we do everything we can to increase vaccine and booster uptake among Boston residents.”