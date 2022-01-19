B TOGETHER LAUNCHES, REQUIRING VACCINATION IN SOME INDOOR SPACES

The initiative applies to indoor restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms, and entertainment venues
Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Jan. 15 that the City would be implementing the B Together initiative, a mandate that asks that proof of vaccination be shown upon entry of certain indoor spaces. The goal is “to close the gap in vaccination rates, and to create safer indoor spaces for patrons and small business staff.” When an individual enters an establishment, such as an indoor dining space, fitness center, or entertainment facility, he or she can show a CDC vaccination card, a photo of the card, the B Together app, or any other app that verifies vaccination status.