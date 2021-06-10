Dig Bos

BAMS FEST “AMPLIFY THE SOUL” STARTS THIS WEEK

Boston Art & Music Soul Festival will livecast Friday night shows from Big Night Live

We have been covering BAMS Fest since it was just an idea, and if there’s one thing we know about the crew behind this grand and growing annual event—Boston Art & Music Soul Festival for long—it’s that they can persevere through anything. To date, that has included everything from heavy rain on the day of the big show to the pandemic.

“As you all know, pivoting in times of COVID-19 (still) can be hard, but BAMS Fest never pauses,” BAMS Fest Founder and Executive Director Catherine Morris said.

“With that said,” Morris added, “in lieu of our Festival,” this year BAMS will present “Amplify the Soul,” a “digital concert experience for music lovers and everyday people.”

Taking place from June 11 through August 13, every Friday at 8pm on their YouTube channel, “you will get to see 11 amazing artists perform from the stage of Big Night Live Boston.”

Check the lineup, schedule, and more at bamsfest.org/amplifythesoul.

 

