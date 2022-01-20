BEHIND THE SCENES OF “1776”

American Repertory Theater invites audiences to an inside look

Directors Jeffrey L. Page and American Repertory Theater Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus are hosting a behind the scenes glimpse at the Tony Award-winning musical “1776.” The event will be free and held virtually on Jan. 31, at 7:30 p.m. According to a media release, this program “is the latest in the Behind the Scenes series with the writers, directors, and composers who are making new work at A.R.T. that have featured songs and scenes from the shows in development; conversation about process, research, and collaboration; and interactive Q&As with the audience.” Ten randomly selected audience members will have the opportunity to have a continued conversation in the Virtual Green Room.

“1776” has a book by Peter Stone and music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards. A.R.T. has provided a description of the production:

“They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to? Jeffrey L. Page and A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus direct a new production of the Tony Award–winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity.”

Register at this link. Performances of “1776” officially begin on May 26.