BELMONT WORLD FILM’S 19TH ANNUAL FAMILY FESTIVAL

From the movie “Mission Ulja Funk”

This year’s event, intended for families with young children, is mostly virtual

The Belmont World Film’s Family Festival will be held from Jan. 14-23 this year, and it will feature 15 film programs, with 4 workshops. The festival aims to build excitement about movies but also strives to cultivate a love of reading in youngsters, since many of the films are based on international children’s books and have subtitles. All of the films except for “Laura’s Star” can be watched virtually, and some will feature Q&As with filmmakers over Zoom. One of the short film programs will be dedicated to honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Those interested in viewing can learn more about the festival here.

The event will showcase movies like “Dreams Are Like Wild Tigers,” a film taped in German. The festival provided a description of the story:

“For 12-year-old Ranji from Mumbai, Bollywood is the greatest: he wants nothing more than to stand in front of the camera with his declared hero, the Indian superstar Amir Roshan. When his parents decide to follow their dream and emigrate to Germany, however, the hope of attending a casting call for his idol’s new film is the only thing that keeps him going—even if it takes place in India. With courage and combined forces, he and his new neighbor Toni set out to make their dreams come true, learning the true meaning of friendship—and a lot about Bollywood dancing!”

Another film being featured his “Martin and the Magical Forest,” taped in Czech. The festival offered this summary of the movie:

“Martin prefers spending time online, so when his parents send him to a summer camp in the woods, he does everything he can to avoid enjoying it. When the forest literally appears to have come to life, he finds himself an unlikely hero, in this magical adventure and upbeat tale with an environmental twist.”