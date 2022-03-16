BENEFIT CONCERT IN SUPPORT OF UKRAINE

An evening of chamber music dedicated to victims of war

Chamber Music Boston, the city’s premiere classical chamber music ensemble, has organized a concert in support of Ukraine, during this ongoing crisis. The event will be held at Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church on March 26, at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the United Ukrainian American Relift Committee Inc, “which provides vital medical supplies to victims, care for the injured and refugees, as well as shelter and food to those affected.” The concert will open with music from Ukrainian composer Théodore Akimenko, whose “Eclogue (Elegia), Op. 12” will be performed. Trios by Johannes Brahms and Carl Reinecke will also be played. The evening will feature Jonathan Cohler on clarinet, Hazel Dean Davis on horn, and Rasa Vitkauskaite on piano.

The organization’s website describes what the performance will be like:

“The concert will open with a beautiful work by Ukrainian composer Théodore Akimenko, who was Stravinsky’s first composition teacher, and who dedicated much of his life to exploring Ukrainian national themes and including them in his own music.The concert features two of the great romantic works of the 19th century by Johannes Brahms and Carl Reinecke. Brahms Trio, Op. 40 was originally written for horn, violin and piano, but this evening, the violin part will be adapted for clarinet in Mr. Cohler’s own arrangement. Carl Reinecke was one of the most influential pianists, conductors, and teachers of the time, and a great champion of Brahms’ music. He served as the music director of the world-renowned Gewandhaus Orchestra in Leipzig for more than 30 years, and taught some of the most famous musicians, including composers Edvard Grieg and Max Bruch. The musical selections for this unusual and unique instrument combination will include engaging introductions to the music, and promise an exciting evening!”

Tickets can be purchased here.