BLACK DOLLAR: SOUL INTACT, DANIEL LAURENT RETURNS WITH A NEW COMMUNITY MISSION

New project focuses on “group economics and the power that holds in the Black community”

Daniel Laurent never comes soft. Every few years, the longtime Hub rhymer formerly known as DL returns with a new relevant project that taps a contemporary vein. In 2019, his short film project “Outside” addressed street and gun violence; this time, he’s back with Black Dollar, which comes with “messaging” around “group economics and the power that holds in the Black community.” From a media release about their debut single and video “Soul Intact” featuring Grammy-nominated vocalist Cyrus DeShield:

“A very impactful Department of Public Health campaign commercial, seeing each other in passing and a 10 year gap in between is the intro of the friendship between Daniel Laurent and Rocklyn, the founders of Black Dollar. Atop hard-hitting beats, soulful melodies, and messaging of triumph and hope, the pair trade their perspectives of fatherhood, relationships, neighborhood obstacles, overcoming adversities, and intentional messaging of collective economics within the Black community.”

The preview continues, “Black Dollar, self-titled, is the duo’s first musical effort together. Blending styles of artistry, lyricism, wittiness and perspective allows this album to distinguish itself in a space of clutter and musical overpopulation. The album is concise and meticulous to keep the messaging clear and to the point. While the album is not heavily feature driven, there were two very specific musicians that were tapped to put the finishing touches on two of the musical journeys and they are Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Cyrus DeShield as well as accomplished singer-songwriter D. Quest.” –Dig Staff