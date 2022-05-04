Blackbird Doughnuts Joins Growing Gourmet Party At High Street Place

“Among the food hall’s roster of local culinary destinations are three new concepts from Boston-based chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison’s Big Heart Hospitality”

It’s been less than three months since the opening of High Street Place in Downtown Crossing, where vendors ranging from Mamaleh’s Delicatessen to Mother Juice debuted their new spots in March along with a host of “chefs, brewmasters, cocktail experts, coffee roasters, and more.”

And now, doughnuts. And not just regular old ones, but rather serious doughy circles via our beloved Blackbird. Here’s more from the team at High Street …

Blackbird Doughnuts, the award-winning Boston based doughnut shop, has officially opened at High Street Place, Downtown Boston’s exciting new food hall. Creating unique, gourmet doughnuts from scratch, Blackbird combines interesting flavors, both savory and sweet, with classic favorites, all while using as many natural and locally sourced ingredients as possible. Among Blackbird Doughnuts’ popular flavors are Everything Bagel – fluffy brioche, cream cheese filling and everything bagel spice; Chocolate Old Fashioned – chocolate cake and vanilla glaze; and The Blackbird – vanilla bean cake, and vanilla glaze. Guests can expect a series of fun monthly specials as well.

Among the food hall’s roster of local culinary destinations are three new concepts from Boston-based chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison’s Big Heart Hospitality, including Tenderoni’s, a 70s and 80s inspired pizza and grinder shop, Dive Bar, a seafood and raw bar bringing together the best of southern Gulf traditions and coastal New England favorites, and Bubble Bath, a Champagne focused wine bar. Guests can enjoy everything generous bowls of “Pho-Men” soup from Asian-inspired concept, Kutzu, porchetta sandwiches and roast meats from Pennypacker’s, mouth-watering fried-chicken sandwiches from Haley Jane’s, inventive cocktail creations from Daiquiris & Daisies, local craft brews from Alewives Tap Room, and so much more.

Blackbird Doughnuts is one of six of High Street Place’s 19 culinary vendors that serve delicious breakfast items beginning at 7am Monday – Friday and at 9am on Saturdays.