BOSTON-BASED COMIXSCAPE ARTIST FAST-APPROACHING KICKSTARTER GOAL

Originally planned for before the pandemic, Ludgy Jean-Baptiste returns with plans for next

Long story short, we’re major fans of Dorchester-based artist Ludgy Jean-Baptiste, whose COMIXSCAPE series we have covered in the past, including via video interview with Ludgy filmed right before the pandemic. He’s also been an active participant in Comics in Color, an ongoing series that recently held its first festival in Roxbury.

When we first linked with Ludgy, he was preparing to launch his latest Kickstarter campaign for a new COMIXSCAPE collection. That got held up, but through a number of other projects including a COMIXSCAPE mural for at the Tucker Elementary School in Milton and shows including mini-MICE and JP Open Studios—plus drawing comics for the Metropolitan Area Planning Council on “topics like equity of health and wealth in Boston and dynamic government in the city”—he’s been plotting the return of all his memorable characters.

Ludgy’s Kickstarter has had one hell of an opening week so far, but he still needs your support. Check it out and kick in here.