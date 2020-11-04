BOSTON BETTER BEER BUREAU: AQUATIC ENGINEER IPA

“Sipping this stuff reminds me of everything that’s holy and that I adore and pray for. “

Aquatic Engineer IPA

Shire Breu-Hous (Dalton)

There’s this guy named Chris Nieratko.

A brilliant writer and journalist of sorts, he used to pen these awesome reviews of porn flicks that didn’t mention a single actual scene from the movies, but which instead used metaphors and allegories to get the job done. You can read a compilation of them in the book Skinema.

In any case, Aquatic Engineer IPA is too perfect to speak about directly—sort of like the way some Christians write “Xmas” instead of “Christmas” because Jesus is awesome, or how you don’t want to look directly at the sun.

Sipping this stuff reminds me of everything that’s holy and that I adore and pray for. It makes me want to tell a story, like Nieratko, or sing a song, but I’m out of space, and I’m not even sure if it’s available in eastern Mass.

Nevertheless, be sure to keep an eye out for other selections from these Shire folks too; from memorable black and white labels to small batches done with delicate touches, there’s definitely something special brewing here.