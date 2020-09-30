BOSTON BETTER BEER BUREAU: COPPER LEGEND OCTOBERFEST

Copper Legend Octoberfest

Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers (Framingham, MA)

First of all, let’s be sure to never confuse or conflate Octoberfest beers with pumpkin selections.

I don’t say that to trash the latter, but rather to highlight the integrity that beers like Copper Legend by Jack’s Abby offer.

In this case, the selection’s a significantly stiff and noble brew that’s mildly autumnal, all while being slightly (dare I say ideally) bitter with the sort of subtle hops perfect for extensive day-drinking leading up to the tundra.

Lucky for you, these copper bullets (5.7% ABV, BTW) come in 12-packs.