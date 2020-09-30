Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

READ CURRENT STREET ISSUE

DIG 22.35 – 9/24/20

BOSTON BETTER BEER BUREAU: COPPER LEGEND OCTOBERFEST

Written by Filed Under: Better Boston Beer Bureau

Copper Legend Octoberfest

Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers (Framingham, MA)

First of all, let’s be sure to never confuse or conflate Octoberfest beers with pumpkin selections.

I don’t say that to trash the latter, but rather to highlight the integrity that beers like Copper Legend by Jack’s Abby offer.

In this case, the selection’s a significantly stiff and noble brew that’s mildly autumnal, all while being slightly (dare I say ideally) bitter with the sort of subtle hops perfect for extensive day-drinking leading up to the tundra.

Lucky for you, these copper bullets (5.7% ABV, BTW) come in 12-packs.

A Queens, NY native who came to New England in 2004 to earn his MA in journalism at Boston University, Chris Faraone is the editor and co-publisher of DigBoston and a co-founder of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. He has published several books including 99 Nights with the 99 Percent, and has written liner notes for hip-hop gods including Cypress Hill, Pete Rock, Nas, and various members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

More from author

Filed Under: Better Boston Beer Bureau Tagged With: , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

PHOTO RECAP: HUNDREDS IN BOSTON MARCH FOR JUSTICE IN BREONNA TAYLOR CASE

PHOTO RECAP: HUNDREDS IN BOSTON MARCH FOR JUSTICE IN BREONNA TAYLOR CASE

SJC WEIGHS RECORDS CASE RELATED TO BPD-FBI KILLING OF USAAMAH RAHIM

SJC WEIGHS RECORDS CASE RELATED TO BPD-FBI KILLING OF USAAMAH RAHIM

A LOSS FOR ALL AMERICANS—EVEN THE ONES WHO DON'T REALIZE IT

A LOSS FOR ALL AMERICANS—EVEN THE ONES WHO DON’T REALIZE IT

The Jar

THE JAR: DIVERSE MEETUPS FORGE FRIENDSHIPS THROUGH ART AND EXPERIENCE

mail in ballot Massachusetts

STATE WIRE: MASS VOTERS CAN REQUEST MAIL-IN BALLOTS ONLINE

PRIVATE EYES ARE WATCHING YOU. AND SO ARE PUBLIC ONES, FROM MA TO …

PRIVATE EYES ARE WATCHING YOU. AND SO ARE PUBLIC ONES, FROM MA TO …