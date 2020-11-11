BOSTON BETTER BEER BUREAU: FURTHER NEW ENGLAND IPA

“I’m glad I didn’t judge this book by its green exterior.”

Further New England IPA

Progression Brewing (Northampton)

In a time when we are barely speaking with conservative friends and family members, who the hell are we to turn away a four-pack from the Pioneer Valley-based Progression Brewing (hey, it sounds enough like progressive)?

Hardly a handsome label on it, I’m glad I didn’t judge this book by its green exterior. Greenish-orange would be more appropriate, since these Simcoe hops sent me straight for the tropics.

I want to swim in this stuff, strip down to my ass and sit in a bathtub full of it. Crisp and clean, layer upon layer of sweet-bitter-sweet teasers and pleasers, I could drink a dozen of these.

Over the span of next weekend, I probably will.