BOSTON BETTER BEER BUREAU: HAZY & JUICY IPA

True North Ale Company

“This juice bomb may be a marketing collaboration with Tavern in the Square restaurants, but it’s no ploy.”

Hazy & Juicy IPA

True North Ale Company (Ipswich)

Again, you should never judge a sexy man just by his can but oh my God this thing tastes just like the gorgeous orange purple and blue print stamped on its shell.

This juice bomb may be a marketing collaboration with Tavern in the Square restaurants, but it’s no ploy. Light and tasty and floating in at a fully reasonable 5.9% ABV, it belongs in any regular rotation you have lined up to segue to winter.

The description of a test batch we tried claimed it was brewed with a blend of Idaho 7, Citra, and Strata hops, all smashed together to produce a brilliant aromatic hazy IPA that’s bursting with tangerine, pine, coconut cream, mango, and lime.

Sounds overwhelming, but there’s actually some real simplicity in such complexity.

