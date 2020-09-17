BOSTON BETTER BEER BUREAU: INCLUSION RECORDS IPA

Inclusion Records IPA

Stellwagen Beer Company (Marshfield, MA)

Named after the South Shore vinyl destination under Technical Skateshop in Norwell, this outrageously delicious selection uses the Rancid font on the can, which makes for a save-worthy sticker.

As for the beer, just imagine one of your favorite lighter IPAs (this one is 6.5% ABV and looks like pineapple soda) like five years ago before the brewer behind it got spoiled and lazy or sold out to a larger operation that botched the recipe with cheap hops.

With a pleasant snap that doesn’t bite and flavors that get sweeter as the beer warms up, Inclusion is officially now a part of my regular rotation.