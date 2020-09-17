Dig Bos

BOSTON BETTER BEER BUREAU: INCLUSION RECORDS IPA

Inclusion Records IPA

Stellwagen Beer Company (Marshfield, MA)

Named after the South Shore vinyl destination under Technical Skateshop in Norwell, this outrageously delicious selection uses the Rancid font on the can, which makes for a save-worthy sticker.

As for the beer, just imagine one of your favorite lighter IPAs (this one is 6.5% ABV and looks like pineapple soda) like five years ago before the brewer behind it got spoiled and lazy or sold out to a larger operation that botched the recipe with cheap hops.

With a pleasant snap that doesn’t bite and flavors that get sweeter as the beer warms up, Inclusion is officially now a part of my regular rotation. 

A Queens, NY native who came to New England in 2004 to earn his MA in journalism at Boston University, Chris Faraone is the editor and co-publisher of DigBoston and a co-founder of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. He has published several books including 99 Nights with the 99 Percent, and has written liner notes for hip-hop gods including Cypress Hill, Pete Rock, Nas, and various members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

