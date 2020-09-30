BOSTON BETTER BEER BUREAU: OWL VS. UNICORN IPA

Owl vs. Unicorn American IPA

Night Shift Brewing (Everett, MA) + Pipeworks Brewing Company (Chicago, IL)

This is a dream beer. For these reviewers, at least for this moment in time. It doesn’t get much more divine.

This sauce has helped pull us through the pandemic, one hoof in the ass at a time.

We’re not bent over from the hops, or grinning from the citrus. What we’re hot for is the balance.

If you’re like us, then you’re always trying to convince friends who drink weak beer to pony up a couple of extra dollars. This boutique collaboration could be the straw that breaks that camel’s ass.

Even if they aren’t into the beer, the label art is outstanding enough to frame.