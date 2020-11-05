BOSTON BETTER BEER BUREAU: QUARRY JUICE DIPA

Dig Bos

Widowmaker Brewing

Light beers are acceptable, but in pandemic times it’s mostly nice to get knocked on your arse.

Quarry Juice DIPA

Widowmaker Brewing (Braintree)

Holyshit my friend, they don’t call this place Widowmaker for nuthin’.

As brewers and beer nuts from across Mass and especially on the South Shore will certify, this Braintree beer maker reliably and frequently spins out interesting twists on popular formulas, often making them extra deadly and delicious.

Listen, light beers are acceptable, but in pandemic times it’s mostly nice to get knocked on your arse. To that end, this double IPA is thick and heavy despite its comparatively fair complexion, and despite its claim to juiciness, it ain’t no lollipop, kid. Major flavors are in play, but people who think anything with a mere hint of citrus tastes like perfume will still be able to down these.

In fact, they’ll enjoy ‘em. At 8% ABV, however, they should probably keep it at two or three tallboys at most.

