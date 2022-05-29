Boston Calling Day 2 Photo Dispatch: Julie Rhodes, Hinds, Celisse, RTJ & More

After a two-and-a-half hour shutdown, music resumed with Orville Peck, the mysterious masked man from South Africa by way of Canada

All Photos By Matthew Shelter

Day two opened with Julie Rhodes belting out impassioned blues and soul on the Red Stage.

Followed by Hinds, the Madrid-based quartet making their third appearance in Boston, after playing the Middle East in 2016 and The Sinclair in 2018. “I know this our first visit to Harvard University, though,” Carlotta Cosials reported from the stage.

Blue haired Charlotte Sands was slotted on the Blue Stage, a scant 30 miles from where she grew up in Hopkinton, MA. “It’s great to be back here,” she said, before turning in a blistering, too-short set of alt-pop tunes, backed only by a drummer.

Powerhouse songstress Celisse put on the last set before a front of storms forced the evacuation of the festival at 3:30 pm Sat. afternoon. “The thing is,” she said from the stage, “I chose this outfit when I was sitting in an air-conditioned hotel room in Los Angeles. I wanted to look good for you! But I gotta tell you, I’m hot as hell.” She was, in more ways than one.

After a two-and-a-half hour shutdown, music resumed with Orville Peck, the mysterious masked man from South Africa by way of Canada whose unique blend of country and alt-rock is gathering a growing fan base.

Black Pumas, the Austin-based psychedelic soul band led by guitarist Adrian Quesada and dynamic frontman Eric Burton, were up next, and by then the sun was shining and the crowds were returning.

Perennial Boston Calling favorites Run The Jewels – this was their 3rd appearance at the fest – unleashed an hour-long hip hop party on the Red Stage. “We’ve been waiting two and half years to go on tour,” El-P said from the stage. “It wasn’t our fault, we take no responsibility for what happened the last two and a half years.” But then he added, “We will fix it. That’s a solemn promise.”

Day Two of the fest lost two major acts to Covid withdrawals: scheduled headliners The Strokes had announced the previous day that they had to cancel, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard dropped out only an hour before they were to hit the stage. Friday night headliners Nine Inch Nails stepped in to take The Strokes slot, and delivered a blistering set that sounded to these ears even tighter and more energetic than their Friday night show. About six songs in, Trent Reznor said, “This might be a good time to mention that we’re not The Strokes.” It didn’t seem like anyone was streaming for the exits.