BOSTON CHILDREN’S CHORUS: “ONE PERSON, ONE VOTE”

The event will honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and address civil rights issues

The Boston Children’s Chorus will be holding a virtual program, “One Person, One Vote,” on Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. The public is invited to join them and local guest speakers for this digital broadcast. During the event, participants will “draw attention to the King family’s calls for action on voting rights, reflect on the history of voter suppression in America, and add [our] voices to the chorus of those campaigning for urgent change.” Guest speakers include Mayor Michelle Wu, Executive Director of KING Boston Imari Paris Jeffries and Founder of the BCC Hubie Jones. A short video gave a description of the intention behind the program.

“This year, the King family has called for Dr. King’s holiday to be a day on, not a day off. A day on, to educate, advocate, and activate. The King family is urging each of us to a time of engagement and action, not just on this holiday, but every day.” Another speaker adds, “Our singers and special guests will explore America’s ongoing journey toward achieving the democratic principle of ‘One Person, One Vote.'”

During the event, BCC will perform four songs, interspersed with commentary. Wu will give remarks on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and Jeffries will explain the history of the congressional filibuster. Jones will give a call to action on voting rights. There will also be short videos throughout the program, through which students will share their thoughts.

“From its inception, BCC has always been connected to the larger issues facing our country and our community,” said BCC Executive Director Andrés Holder. “As this Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, we look forward to uplifting the voices of those fighting for change and heeding the King family’s urgent message on voting rights. At BCC, it is part of our values to stand for what is right and we look forward to a day of song, justice and action on the 17th.”

Register to attend this free event here.