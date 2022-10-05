Boston Fashion Week To Kick Off In Collaboration With Cambridge Science Festival 

“Meaningful conversations around fashion will be one of the most rewarding elements of this year’s festivities.”

Lovers of fashion and science, if you’ve been twiddling your thumbs ever since Issey Miyake designed Steve Jobs’ iconic crew neck, your next event is here. This Saturday Boston Fashion Week and Cambridge Science Festival will host a day of celebrating fashion technology from noon to 8pm in the Festival Zone at Kendall/MIT Open Space.

The event features runway shows as well as exhibitions and discussions with designers and marks the beginning of the 28th annual Boston Fashion Week. Spanning from Oct. 8 – Oct.15, this year’s series of events brings something different to the city’s fashion scene.

Each day of the week will have a specific theme concerning fashion. These range from Saturday’s theme of science, to gender, cultural diversity, age, sustainability, art and craft, inclusion, and buying local.

In a letter to event-goers, Boston Fashion Week founder Jay Calderin said that his team chose this structure in hopes that “meaningful conversations around fashion will be one of the most rewarding elements of this year’s festivities.”

Boston Fashion Week will also use augmented reality to virtually display designs all over the city. To view the collections for each day, simply go to the location listed on the website and use the Hoverlay app to see each designer’s garments in an outdoor setting through your phone. Saturday’s augmented reality presentation is at Kendall/MIT Open Space and explores “fashion’s new frontiers.”

Local collaborations also play a prominent role in the fashionable week ahead. From a medieval-inspired streetwear exposition at Tufts University to a luxury fashion show with Boston En Vogue, events will highlight the Hub as well as its talented designers.

Tickets for individual events can be reserved on Boston Fashion Week’s official website. Prices range from broke college student (free) to beacon hill resident ($100).