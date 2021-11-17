Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

BOSTON INTERNATIONAL KIDS FILM FESTIVAL

Written by Filed Under: Film

The event aims to inspire young people to share their stories with the world

This weekend, the Boston International Kids Film Festival will highlight the work of independent filmmakers from across the globe. The festival will be “screening amazing student-made films from around the world while at the same time offering these young filmmakers a look at professionally-made films created just for them.”

Taking place from Nov. 19-21, at the Regent Theatre in Arlington and online, BIKFF is made for children and by children. Some highlights include “Yung Punx: A Punk Parable,” the story of four kids from working class Massachusetts forming a band for a talent show, and “Youth v Gov,” a documentary about young people in America finding their voices and taking on the world’s most powerful government, calling for a more sustainable future. Filmmakers will screen full length documentaries, animated shorts, and short films suitable for young children through high school aged students.

Awards will be given for Best Documentary, Best Short, Best International, Best Student Film, Best Student Documentary and the Audience Choice Award. Student-made films will be judged, and winners will be recognized at the end of each program block.

For a full schedule, see here: bikff.eventive.org/schedule

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently serves as the assistant director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. In the past she has written for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, Scout Magazine, Boston Magazine, and WBUR.

More from author

Filed Under: Film Tagged With: , , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

COFFEE SHOP WORKERS ORGANIZE, INSPIRE OTHERS

COFFEE SHOP WORKERS ORGANIZE, INSPIRE OTHERS

NATIVE AMERICANS, QUINCY EXTEND “OLIVE BRANCH” TO BOSTON

NATIVE AMERICANS, QUINCY EXTEND “OLIVE BRANCH” TO BOSTON

CONGRESSWOMAN PRESSLEY OPPOSES COMPROMISE INFRASTRUCTURE BILL

CONGRESSWOMAN PRESSLEY OPPOSES COMPROMISE INFRASTRUCTURE BILL

COP 26 fire collage by Jason Pramas. All images used are in the public domain.

A 700-WORD ANALYSIS OF THE COP 26 AGREEMENT

BUS FAIR: FREE ROUTE EXTENDED THROUGH END OF YEAR

BUS FAIR: FREE ROUTE EXTENDED THROUGH END OF YEAR

REGION'S RECYCLING WORKERS MAKE PROGRESS ON LIVING WAGE FRONT

REGION’S RECYCLING WORKERS MAKE PROGRESS ON LIVING WAGE FRONT