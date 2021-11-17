The event aims to inspire young people to share their stories with the world

This weekend, the Boston International Kids Film Festival will highlight the work of independent filmmakers from across the globe. The festival will be “screening amazing student-made films from around the world while at the same time offering these young filmmakers a look at professionally-made films created just for them.”

Taking place from Nov. 19-21, at the Regent Theatre in Arlington and online, BIKFF is made for children and by children. Some highlights include “Yung Punx: A Punk Parable,” the story of four kids from working class Massachusetts forming a band for a talent show, and “Youth v Gov,” a documentary about young people in America finding their voices and taking on the world’s most powerful government, calling for a more sustainable future. Filmmakers will screen full length documentaries, animated shorts, and short films suitable for young children through high school aged students.

Awards will be given for Best Documentary, Best Short, Best International, Best Student Film, Best Student Documentary and the Audience Choice Award. Student-made films will be judged, and winners will be recognized at the end of each program block.

For a full schedule, see here: bikff.eventive.org/schedule