BOSTON LATINO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL TO BREAK STEREOTYPES

The festival has been running since 2001, harnessing the power of film to bring cultures together.
The Boston Latino International Film Festival will be running from September 24 through October 3. It strives to reveal complex issues facing the Latinx community in the United States, Latin America, and Spain. BLIFF is sponsored in part by ArtsEmerson, BASE, Bright Lights Film Series, Boston Cultural Council, El Planeta, HomeLight, and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
This year’s lineup is included below:
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (US/Puerto Rico), by Mariem Pérez Riera
My Darling Supermarket (Brazil), by Tali Yankelevich
Los Hermanos/The Brothers (US/Cuba), by Ken Schneider & Marcia Jarmel
Fruits of Labor (US), by Emily Cohen Ibañez
Dreams of Chonta (US/Colombia), by Monica Cohen
Women is Losers (US), by Lisette Feliciano
Missing in Brooks County (US), by Lisa Molomot & Jeff Bemiss
Perfume de Gardenias (Puerto Rico), by Macha Colón
On the Divide (US), by Maya Cueva & Leah Galant
Viewing a film costs $10. See the link for more information about specific movies: https://artsemerson.org/events/bliff-21/