BOSTON LATINO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL TO BREAK STEREOTYPES

The festival has been running since 2001, harnessing the power of film to bring cultures together.

The Boston Latino International Film Festival will be running from September 24 through October 3. It strives to reveal complex issues facing the Latinx community in the United States, Latin America, and Spain. BLIFF is sponsored in part by ArtsEmerson, BASE, Bright Lights Film Series, Boston Cultural Council, El Planeta, HomeLight, and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

This year’s lineup is included below:

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (US/Puerto Rico), by Mariem Pérez Riera

My Darling Supermarket (Brazil), by Tali Yankelevich

Los Hermanos/The Brothers (US/Cuba), by Ken Schneider & Marcia Jarmel

Fruits of Labor (US), by Emily Cohen Ibañez

Dreams of Chonta (US/Colombia), by Monica Cohen

Women is Losers (US), by Lisette Feliciano

Missing in Brooks County (US), by Lisa Molomot & Jeff Bemiss

Perfume de Gardenias (Puerto Rico), by Macha Colón

On the Divide (US), by Maya Cueva & Leah Galant

Viewing a film costs $10. See the link for more information about specific movies: https://artsemerson.org/events/bliff-21/