BOSTON LYRIC OPERA CELLIST DROPS BOSTON FLICK SUPERCUT AS JULY 4 GIFT TO MASS

MUSIC

This video is about to go super viral, so we figured that you might as well check it out now, before your great-aunt posts the link on your Facebook wall. Here’s the quick note from the creator that arrived in our inbox on Thursday: 

Aron Zelkowicz, a cellist who performs as a member of the Boston Lyric Opera Orchestra and Rhode Island Philharmonic, has created a montage—or “supercut”—of short clips from movies and TV shows that were filmed or set in Boston.

32 different movies were selected and synced to a medley of two musical selections: the Theme from ‘Mystic River’ by Clint Eastwood and ‘Shipping up to Boston’ by the Dropkick Murphys as performed by the Boston Pops Orchestra.

The 5 minute, 30 second video includes scenes of large crowds and fireworks at the Esplanade, in lieu of the actual show that Bostonians will be missing this year.

It is a follow-up to “Pittsburgh: The Movie” that went “local viral” in 2013 and has racked up close to 500,000 views.

Is it corny? Of course it is. But it’s also quite an impressive collection of clips. For any film fanatics out there, if you can correctly list all (or even most, we’ll be fair) of the movies and shows included in the order that they appear, we will give you a free one-year subscription (mailed to your house) to the new member edition of DigBoston launching in August. Send your responses to: [email protected] and write: “Dig Movie Contest” in the subject line.

