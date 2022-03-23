BOSTON UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL LAUNCHES

For over 21 years, the festival has been bringing cutting edge works to audiences in New England

The Boston Underground Film Festival will be held at the Brattle Theatre this year from March 23-27. BUFF originally began as an all night film marathon run by founder David Kleiler and friend Dima Ballin. Today, it continues to celebrate “unconventional stories, idiosyncratic voices, fever dreams, nightmarish visions, and all manner of cinematic forms, in service of an audience ravenous for an annual sensory bacchanalia from beyond the mainstream.” Some films that will be screened during the festival include “The Nest,” a story about genetically engineered cockroaches, and “Hatching,” a satire about a young gymnast whose life is changed after she discovers a strange egg in the woods. Other movies include “The Secret of NIMH,” a cartoon celebrating its 40th anniversary, and “Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur,” an homage “of one of the most influential bands on the American East Coast.”

BUFF describes its history on its website and how it has evolved and grown over the years:

“BUFF had a rocky adolescence. Though bolstered by a wonderful staff and enthusiastic supporters, the festival had a tough time putting down roots. But BUFF soldiered on through all the icky and strange stages of development with a strong lineup of bizarre and insane little films, eager to spring them on an unwitting public.

Scampering mischievously from venue to venue — screening films in places as diverse as the Milky Way Lounge and Lanes in Jamaica Plain to the now-defunct Allston Cinema Underground — the festival picked up momentum. After years of being buried under the toxic waste of popular culture, BUFF had mutated into a twisted underground force to be reckoned with.

Under the direction of the current staff, BUFF found its way home to the historic Brattle Theatre, where it has resided since 2012. From 2016 through 2019, BUFF’s secondary venue was the Harvard Film Archive.”