INTRODUCING THE BOSTON WINTER EXPRESS

Written by Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS

Photo by MGShelton

Mayor Michelle Wu announces the outdoor arts and entertainment programming

On Feb. 4, Mayor Michelle Wu declared that the City will be working to create a Boston Winter Express, “a new effort to safely bring Bostonians together outdoors during the winter months, foster community, support our Main Street districts, and combat social isolation during the pandemic.” According to a media release, the events will include pop-up spaces across Boston “with free outdoor artistic performances, book giveaways, complimentary hot drinks, and more.”

The first celebration will be an honoring of Lunar New Year on Feb. 13, held in partnership with the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy and Chinatown Main Street at the Chinatown Gate in Auntie Kay & Uncle Frank Chin Park on The Greenway. There will be complimentary food and drink, COVID test kits to take home, and free books. The Boston Winter Express will also hold events in Nubian Square, on Feb. 26, and Fields Corner, on March 5.

“I’m excited to announce the Boston Winter Express,” said Wu. “This is an opportunity for us to bring some cold weather joy to our neighborhoods. We are excited to bring communities across our city together safely outside in the wintertime. I invite Boston residents to come join us at these events for family friendly fun, hot chocolate, and more!”
“As we celebrate the Lunar New Year with the Tiger, Chinatown Main Street is so excited to partner with Mayor Wu and the Rose Kennedy Greenway in bringing the Boston Winter Express event to Chinatown. We are wishing businesses success, people good health and everyone with prosperity in the coming year,” said Debbie Ho, executive director of Chinatown Main Street.
“Fields Corner Main Street is excited to work with The City, and our community partners to provide a family-centered experience for residents and visitors to be outside, have fun and enjoy delicious treats from some of our neighborhood’s small businesses,” said Jackey West Devine, executive director of Fields Corner Main Street. 

