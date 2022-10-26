Boston’s Weed Game Show: This Time, We Asked the Questions

“It’s now evolved into sold-out private shows, performances at conventions, and upcoming collaborations with other dispensaries. Our next step is a tour.”

We first ran into the crew from Boston’s the Weed Game Show a few months ago, and were impressed by their momentum. It’s not easy building a grassroots op like theirs in a state that has yet to allow for social consumption, still they’re steadily building a rep for a traveling spectacle that is a must-hit for stoners.

Their slogan: The only game show where the contestants are higher than the points.

With their upcoming Hallo-Weed Game Show and costume contest planned for an undisclosed Boston location on Oct. 29, we reached out to host and comedian Dan Hall with some questions of our own …

How did this start? Were you getting high and asking each other questions, or something like that?

The concept for the show came from one of my infamous highdeas and my love of trivia. The Weed Game Show officially started under Old Dirty Boston, a media network out of Somerville. Jason, the owner, and I made the show as a way to give dispensaries and brands a fun way to market and advertise without so much compliance.

We started very grassroots. My best friend and producers would come up with questions and play the games in my living room to test things out. Jason and I shot the first few digital episodes together and after some discussions, decided to part ways. I wanted to reformulate the show into more live, interactive events. Spaces where people, not just contestants on camera, can connect, laugh, and enjoy cannabis. It’s now evolved into sold-out private shows, performances at conventions, and upcoming collaborations with other dispensaries. Our next step is a tour.

What’s the ideal setting for the Weed Game Show?

At the moment, a private event setting. Whether that’s a yoga studio open for public consumption, an art gallery, or even someone’s living room where we can all smoke and play through the games. Once more social consumption spaces open up, we’re excited to provide event opportunities in larger spaces as well.

Our goal is always to give our audience a sense that we’re all just hanging out and laughing.

Tell us a little bit about how the whole setup works at the Summit Lounge?

The Summit Lounge is the only consumption club I know of. We promote all month and people come out to Summit ready for a show. They can smoke and have snacks and just hang, it’s a great time. We’re back there on November 26.

What’s been the most popular physical challenge?

It’s a toss up between the joint-rolling competition and the drawing competition. Contestants have to roll the best smokable joint and we also have the “high roller” where someone from the audience gets to compete.

Art class is when the contestants have to draw the prompt; a lot of the time it’s my co host Troy, which always leads to very humorous wacky depictions.

Are there any standout repeat contestants? Who is your Ken Jennings?

Trent Wells, and Demetrius “Big D” Hullum were there when we started and have been our “Highest Honors” winners three times each I believe.

What kinds of questions and categories do you typically have?

The show likes to play school a little during round one—we have math, science, geography, history, pop culture, and spelling.

What are some of the best prizes you have given out?

Our best prize so far was a Pax vape and prize bag from one of our lovely sponsors, Native Sun Cannabis.

What can people expect at your upcoming Boston event?

Costumes and cannabis are the two big things for our next event in Boston on the 29th in Chinatown.

And finally, give us three questions of the type that one might have to answer on the show?

1 – What is the last name of Cheech from the iconic stoner duo Cheech and Chong? 2 – Where did the cannabis plant originate from? 3 – For some people, consuming too much cannabis for a long time can lead to what stomach illness?