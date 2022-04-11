BPS TO LAUNCH ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUS PILOT PROGRAM

Mayor announced progress towards electrifying city vehicle fleet

On April 6, Mayor Michelle Wu revealed that Boston Public Schools will be launching an electric school bus pilot program, deploying 20 buses during the 2022-2023 school year. The electric buses will be replacing diesel buses. This move is the first step towards the full electrification of the school bus fleet by 2030. In addition, Wu also recommitted to growing Boston’s green jobs workforce by forming the electric vehicle (EV) “train the trainer” program, a partnership between the Public Works Department and Madison Park Technical Vocational High School. The program will allow the City’s Central Fleet Management team to train students and City fleet managers in electric vehicle maintenance through Madison Park’s Automotive Technology Program.

“Climate justice is racial and economic justice. And this moment requires an urgent, all hands on deck approach from every level of government to reduce emissions and boost the health, safety, and opportunity of our communities,” said Wu. “Not only are we working to electrify our school buses and municipal fleet for cleaner air throughout our neighborhoods, but these workforce development pipelines connected to electric vehicles will help support career pathways into the green economy.”

“The Public Works Department has always placed a strong emphasis on continuing education and training for our fleet mechanics and interns enrolled in the Madison Park Automotive program,” stated Director of Fleet Maintenance, Bill Coughlin. “We know that electric vehicles are here to stay, and by training future generations how to repair and service EV’s, we’re equipping them with a skill-set to acquire good paying jobs in the automotive marketplace.”