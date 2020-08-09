BULL TRIP: ROMANTIC DISTANCED DINING ON A BRIDGE LESS THAN AN HOUR FROM BOSTON

DigBoston

When you spend as much time in Charlestown and under the Tobin as we have, it’s easy to forget that some bridges are covered in more appealing decor than rust and construction dust.

If you’ve only driven over bridges, you’re missing out.

They are also for protesting, and bungee-jumping, and in the case of the 200-plus year old Bull Run Restaurant in Shirley—less than an hour west of Boston—now you can also enjoy your most romantic dining experience of the pandemic since that cutie at the BK drive-thru smiled at you under their mask back in April.

Complete with live music every week. bullrunrestaurant.com

Dig Staff means this article was a collaborative effort. Teamwork, as we like to call it.

