Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

CURRENT STREET EDITION

DIG 23.05 – 4/8/21

CAMPBELL RELEASES STATEMENT ON CHAUVIN TRIAL

Written by Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS

Via Instagram.

The city councilor and candidate for mayor responded to the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Andrea Campbell, on April 20, released the following statement following the trial of Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd:

“Convicting Derek Chauvin on all charges was the right thing to do. But let’s be clear that justice would be George Floyd being alive today with his fiancee and family. While I hope this verdict brings some peace to his family, it is also a shameful reality that it took a Black man being slowly choked to death on camera for over nine minutes to convict a police officer of murder.

This is often not the result for many Black and brown families. Many are left wondering what happened to their loved ones when the cameras weren’t running. My family never got a final answer about what happened to my twin brother, Andre, who died in a prison hospital while awaiting trial.

The work to transform our approach to public safety, to eradicate systemic racism, and to ensure all have equitable access to justice does not end with the Derek Chauvin verdict. This work continues until no family ever experiences what the Floyd family, and countless others, have. This is precisely why I’m running for mayor of Boston: to break cycles of trauma, criminalization, and inequity and to ensure all our systems are transparent, accountable, and just.”

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently serves as the assistant director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. In the past she has written for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, Scout Magazine, Boston Magazine, and WBUR.

More from author

Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS Tagged With: , ,

WHAT’S NEW

CAMPBELL RELEASES STATEMENT ON CHAUVIN TRIAL

CAMPBELL RELEASES STATEMENT ON CHAUVIN TRIAL

SILVER SURFER AND THE SILVER LINING

SILVER SURFER AND THE SILVER LINING

BPD BEAT, TRAMPLED PROTESTER THEN TRIED TO INCRIMINATE HER FOR FILING COMPLAINT

BPD BEAT, TRAMPLED PROTESTER THEN TRIED TO INCRIMINATE HER FOR FILING COMPLAINT

CONSCIOUS PILOT: THE ROAD TO PSYCHEDELICS NOW HAS BOOKENDS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BAY STATE

CONSCIOUS PILOT: THE ROAD TO PSYCHEDELICS NOW HAS BOOKENDS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BAY STATE

FOLLOW-UP: MASS IS STILL IGNORING PUBLIC INPUT AND TRYING TO BUILD A NEW WOMEN’S PRISON

FOLLOW-UP: MASS IS STILL IGNORING PUBLIC INPUT AND TRYING TO BUILD A NEW WOMEN’S PRISON

CANCEL THE RENTS BOSTON TO HOST DEMONSTRATION

CANCEL THE RENTS BOSTON TO HOST DEMONSTRATION