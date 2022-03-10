“CAN YOU SEE THE STARS” HONORS MLK

The Boston Children’s Chorus presents a tribute

Singers from the Boston Children’s Chorus are finally getting a chance to perform before a live audience. On March 27, they will participate in the 19th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Concert, “Can You See the Stars?” The event will be held at Symphony Hall and conducted by guest Alysia Lee. Up until recently, the singers’ rehearsals were all held online. The 90 minute performance will celebrate King’s message of hope and equality for all, honoring King through music.

The Boston Children’s Chorus explained how the concert will draw from King’s legacy:

In our 19th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute Concert, Boston Children’s Chorus highlights the week leading up to the assassination of Dr. King. In his final days, Dr. King was marching arm in arm with the sanitation workers in Memphis on strike against the city for unsafe and toxic working conditions. Dr. King died standing up for better working conditions for people of color, who were so often doing the most dangerous and unsanitary of jobs. His work for labor and civil rights paved the way for the activism that is embodied in the modern-day environmental movement. Boston Children’s Chorus singers take the stage and shine a light on how equity and justice are critical to the future of our environment.

The title of the tribute is derived from a quote from King, “I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough, can you see the stars.”