CANCEL THE RENTS HOLDS EVICTION MORATORIUM DEMONSTRATION

The meeting will be held at Nubian Station.

Cancel the Rents Boston organizers and other community members will hold a demonstration on May 29, speaking out against the end of the eviction moratorium. They will gather together at Nubian Square at 1 p.m. Participants will be asking the government to address the housing crisis that has been exacerbated by the pandemic, “starting with extending the eviction moratorium and canceling rents, mortgages, and all accumulated debt for renters, homeowners, small businesses, and small landlords,” according to a press release.

“On June 30, the eviction moratorium is set to expire. As many as 40 million people may be evicted as a result of the pandemic and economic collapse. More than 50 million working-class people of all backgrounds have lost jobs. For non-white households, income loss figures increased by almost 10 percent above the national figures. Even before the pandemic, two in five people and three in five renters could not have come up with $400 in an emergency,” reads the press release.

Massachusetts is also expecting a state-wide reopening this Memorial Day weekend. Governor Charlie Baker will be lifting the state of emergency, including all COVID safety precautions. During this time, thousands of families will be needing to fend for themselves while they face rent debt and a wave of evictions. With the state-wide reopening, it’s “inevitable” that the eviction moratorium will no longer be extended. Join the demonstration to demand that the government cancel rents and mortgages.

Meet at Nubian Station (2343 Washington Street)