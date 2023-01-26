Cannabis Control Commission Assembling Group Of On-Call Research Experts

“Build, maintain, and administer an on-call group of experts, scholars, researchers, academics, and practitioners in disciplines relating to the Commission’s research agenda”

First of all, if you want to work for the state’s Cannabis Control Commission, there are usually lots of opportunities available.

Currently, they’re looking for project coordinators “to assist with the logistical and administrative functions related to the day-to day operations of the Investigations and Enforcement Department,” as well as an enforcement paralegal to “support the work of the attorneys in the Investigations and Enforcement department,” and a policy analyst to “support the Commission’s government affairs and public policy functions by reviewing, interpreting, and recommending prospective policies under the agency’s jurisdiction.”

There are also jobs in human resources and desk support open, but what caught our attention were two requests for responses (RFRs) the CCC currently has for soliciting contractors …

First, they’re looking for “outreach support.” Specifically, “the Commission seeks to contract with a Vendor or Vendors that would provide support services including, but not limited to: event planning and implementation; multimedia and other content development; support to and organization of virtual and in-person conferences, job fairs, clinics, organizing, and hosting focus groups; specialized outreach to non-English-speaking communities and various affinity groups; financial administration of local advertisement payments; and other outreach activities.”

That’s important stuff, so we figured that the public ought to know. And they’re also searching for a contractor to help assemble a brain trust. The CCC’s RFR for “external research review” assistance states, “the Commission is soliciting responses from vendors to build, maintain, and administer an on-call group of experts, scholars, researchers, academics, and practitioners in disciplines relating to the Commission’s research agenda, including but not limited to: drug policy, health policy, public health, public safety, clinical research, social justice, and economics.”

The deadline for this last one was just extended through March 3, 2023.