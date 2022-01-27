CANNABIS REVIEW: NINJA FUNK HYBRID CRUMBLE FROM VOLCANNA BY SANCTUARY

“We don’t typically recommend dabs for doing work, but hell, this one inspired a review.”

Given heat and other factors, almost any dab can generate a big or small cloud. But under the conditions that I typically dig on my rig, this Ninja Funk Hybrid Crumble, a fine malleable light-brown specimen, emits what I might term as the ideal cloud—not exactly milky like a bowl of cereal, but certainly con leche.

It packs a functional buzz, too. We don’t typically recommend dabs for doing work, but hell, this one inspired me to pen a review. And a positive one at that. Imagine what it might move you to do.

Oh, and I should talk a little bit more about texture. This one is like a perfect booger that you can actually roll into a ball to get away from your nose. Sounds a little gross, and perhaps you have a better comparison, but on the other hand, consider a booger that you can’t get away from your nose, because that’s what a whole lot of dabs out there are like these days. And that’s if you are lucky enough to get the damn thing home without it melting through the lid, into the bag, and eventually onto your pants.

But enough with the gripes. If you’re in Mass and hunting down some premier melts, you’ll want to score a chunk of Ninja Funk. It’s absolutely killer, with half grams that stretch as far as whole grams of some of the aforementioned leaky disappointments.