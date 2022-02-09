CASTLE OF OUR SKINS’ “WHAT IS BLACK CREATIVITY?”

The “capstone event” of the inaugural, Inter-Collegiate Black Student Union Fellowship

“What is Black Creativity?” is a concert experience “that seeks to answer just that by showcasing the breadth, depth, and ever expansive world of Black artistry.” The event will take place at Boston Center for the Arts’ Calderwood Pavilion on Feb. 12, from 8-10 p.m. Castle of our Skins is Boston’s concert and educational series dedicated to celebrating Black artistry, and it is concluding a five-month, inter-collegiate fellowship program with a collectively curated concert featuring Black Student Union music stu dents from the New England Conservatory (NEC), Longy School of Music of Bard College, and Boston Conservatory at Berklee. “What is Black Creativity?”” explores concepts of love, resilience, ancestry and authentic realism through music, narration, poetry, and visuals. Music includes solo and chamber music works by such historic Black composers as Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, con temporary composers such as Errollyn Wallen and Adolphus Hailstork, and world premiere compositions by fellow com posers Joi Harper and Janet Baindu Lagah-Bona.”

“The Black Student Union Intercollegiate Fellowship program was, like many Black inventions, an idea birthed as a constructive response to scarcity, isolation, and a need for opportunity.” David Norville, director of Community Engagement & Operations of Castle of our Skins and visionary of this inaugural fellowship states.

“The overall goal of this program was to create a space where Black music students could learn about concert curation, connect with mentors, and produce a concert where they could express exactly what they wanted to, the way they wanted to. Creative agency was the name of the game and we were able to harness that power through Black connection and Black creativity.”