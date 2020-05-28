CHECK OUT EPISODE 2 OF DIGBOSTON’S NEW PUBLIC AFFAIRS SHOW, INDIGNATION!

Interviews with CHA nurse Susan Wright-Thomas and presidential candidate Vermin Supreme

InDIGnation w/ Chris Faraone & Jason Pramas of DigBoston

Episode 2 – Recorded 5.22.20

Guests: Cambridge Health Alliance nurse and Mass Nurses Association member Susan Wright-Thomas talking about the ongoing lack of personal protective equipment for front-line medical staff in her hospital network and presidential candidate Vermin Supreme discussing his Libertarian Party campaign

YouTube video follows.

Plus DigBoston recent article roundup:

REOPENING IN FOUR PHASES WITH CHARLIE BAKER

https://digboston.com/heres-what-phase-1-of-reopening-will-look-like-in-massachusetts/

QUARANTINED WITH THE ENEMY: INCREASED CHALLENGES FOR VICTIMS, ADVOCATES

https://digboston.com/quarantined-with-the-enemy-increased-challenges-for-victims-advocates/

SHELTER WORKERS ADJUST TO KEEP THEIR OWN FAMILIES SAFE FROM COVID-19

https://digboston.com/shelter-workers-adjust-to-keep-their-own-families-safe-from-covid-19/

ZOOM COURT AND JUSTICE IN THE AGE OF CORONAVIRUS

https://digboston.com/remote-justice-on-trial-in-zoom-court-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/

FIRST CONCERT BACK – CORONAVIRUS

https://digboston.com/live-music-lands-in-parking-lots-on-curbs-in-mid-pandemic-new-england/